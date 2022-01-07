QQQ
+ 0.00
384.02
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-862.32
42219.99
-2%
DIA
-0.06
362.45
-0.02%
SPY
-0.08
468.02
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.29
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.04
166.95
+ 0.02%

Benchmark Remains Bullish On This E-Commerce Giant

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 7, 2022 5:42 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Benchmark Remains Bullish On This E-Commerce Giant
  • Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang lowered the price target on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to $235 from $245 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares.
  • The price target implies an upside of 94% to January 5, 2022, closing price of $121.16.
  • Jiang has cut her fiscal Q3 revenue estimates on government data and local channel checks that suggest December may have seen further softness in consumer demand. 
  • Related Content: Read Why China Penalized Alibaba, Tencent, Bilibili
  • Macro headwinds and rising COVID resurgences in China could have put incremental pressure on Alibaba's GMV growth compared with its peers given its higher exposure to consumer discretionary categories, Jiang tells investors.
  • Alibaba is an online and mobile commerce company. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). 
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 3.85% at $131.50 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Read What Stifel Thinks Of Tencent's Stake Divestment In JD

Read What Stifel Thinks Of Tencent's Stake Divestment In JD

Read Why Daiwa Reduced Alibaba Price Target By 13%

Read Why Daiwa Reduced Alibaba Price Target By 13%

Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Alibaba After Its 2021 Investor Day 2

Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Alibaba After Its 2021 Investor Day 2

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) just hosted day 2 of its 2021 investor day led by Chair and CEO Daniel Zhang and CFO Maggie Wu. read more
Read Truist's Take On Alibaba Based On Annual Investor Day 1

Read Truist's Take On Alibaba Based On Annual Investor Day 1