Read Why China Penalized Alibaba, Tencent, Bilibili

- China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) penalized Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), and Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ: BILI) 500,000 yuan ($78,692) per deal for improper disclosure of a dozen of deals, Reuters reports.
- The penalties mark a maximum under China's 2008 anti-monopoly law.
- SAMR, in particular, has targeted unreported deals involving tech giants.
- Last November, SAMR listed 43 investments that companies failed to report and levied a 500,000 yuan fine for each one.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.14% at $118.20 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
