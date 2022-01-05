 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read Why China Penalized Alibaba, Tencent, Bilibili
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 6:42am   Comments
Share:
Read Why China Penalized Alibaba, Tencent, Bilibili
  • China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) penalized Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), and Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ: BILI) 500,000 yuan ($78,692) per deal for improper disclosure of a dozen of deals, Reuters reports.
  • The penalties mark a maximum under China's 2008 anti-monopoly law.
  • Related Content: Why Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, Bilibili Shares Are Trading Lower Today
  • SAMR, in particular, has targeted unreported deals involving tech giants. 
  • Last November, SAMR listed 43 investments that companies failed to report and levied a 500,000 yuan fine for each one.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.14% at $118.20 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCEHY + BABA)

Alibaba, Xpeng, Other Tech Stocks Tumble In Hong Kong As Tencent Cuts Stake In Sea
China Steps Up Its Efforts To Counter Bitcoin Ahead Of Key Events As 'Digital Yuan' Lands On Apple, Google App Stores
Charlie Munger Doubles Down On Alibaba In Q4: Does It Flag A Buy Signal?
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Sea Ltd.
Why Are Sea Shares Trading Lower Today?
Why Alibaba Shares Are Sliding Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com