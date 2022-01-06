Here's Why Wells Fargo Named CrowdStrike As Top Pick For 2022
- Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski initiated coverage of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) with an Overweight rating and a $275 price target, implying a 53.4% upside.
- The analyst sees CrowdStrike being well-positioned to continue to take share from both legacy and next-gen vendors with "one of the most comprehensive platforms in the industry."
- Nowinski named the stock as a top pick for 2022.
- He calls ARR "the most important metric to measure the health of CrowdStrike" and the success of its new modules.
- Nowinski believes the Street is not factoring in enough contribution from the new products and modules, which results in ARR being "largely" underestimated in the consensus view.
- Price Action: CRWD shares traded higher by 0.26% at $179.75 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.