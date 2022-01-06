QQQ
+ 0.00
384.29
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-532.43
42918.70
-1.23%
DIA
+ 0.10
363.99
+ 0.03%
SPY
+ 0.24
468.14
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 0.00
142.92
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
169.04
+ 0.01%

Here's Why Wells Fargo Named CrowdStrike As Top Pick For 2022

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 6, 2022 5:25 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's Why Wells Fargo Named CrowdStrike As Top Pick For 2022
  • Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski initiated coverage of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) with an Overweight rating and a $275 price target, implying a 53.4% upside.
  • The analyst sees CrowdStrike being well-positioned to continue to take share from both legacy and next-gen vendors with "one of the most comprehensive platforms in the industry." 
  • Nowinski named the stock as a top pick for 2022. 
  • He calls ARR "the most important metric to measure the health of CrowdStrike" and the success of its new modules.
  • Nowinski believes the Street is not factoring in enough contribution from the new products and modules, which results in ARR being "largely" underestimated in the consensus view.
  • Price Action: CRWD shares traded higher by 0.26% at $179.75 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

3 Stocks To Play The 'Golden Age For Cybersecurity'

3 Stocks To Play The 'Golden Age For Cybersecurity'

Cybersecurity stocks are positioned to outperform well into 2022, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Ives expects the sector to be "white-hot" amid a shift to the cloud and the increasing prevalence of threats across enterprises and governments. read more
Analyst Sees These Stocks Benefiting From Next Wave Of Cybersecurity Spending As Biden Calls Apple, Amazon CEOs For Summit

Analyst Sees These Stocks Benefiting From Next Wave Of Cybersecurity Spending As Biden Calls Apple, Amazon CEOs For Summit

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s summit on cybersecurity is a step in the right direction and presents a major growth opportunity for vendors in the space. read more
Why CrowdStrike Is A Top Growth Stock Pick

Why CrowdStrike Is A Top Growth Stock Pick

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares traded lower by 2% on Wednesday after the company reported a profitable fourth quarter and issued guidance above Wall Street expectations. read more

UPDATE: Needham Selects Crowdstrike, Zscaler, Cyberark, F5 Networks, Rapid7, Tenable, and SecureWorks as Main Benefiters From Shift To Cloud Direct Models