QQQ
-4.84
401.31
-1.22%
BTC/USD
+ 108.65
45940.66
+ 0.24%
DIA
+ 0.78
367.09
+ 0.21%
SPY
-1.63
479.18
-0.34%
TLT
-0.54
144.24
-0.38%
GLD
+ 0.86
168.71
+ 0.51%

Truist Beefs Up Price Target On HCA Healthcare

byVandana Singh
January 5, 2022 1:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Truist Beefs Up Price Target On HCA Healthcare

Truist raised the price target on HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to $310 (implying 16% upside) from $290 and kept a Buy rating as part of a broader research note on Healthcare Services. 

  • Analyst David MacDonald is positive on several names in the group thanks to their "sound fundamentals, brisk core demand drivers, a relatively benign regulatory backdrop, and the ongoing move towards value-based care." 
  • MacDonald adds that strong free cash flow and financial flexibility across much of the sector should fuel continued strategic M&A, and he sees valuation risk-rewards in the group as "attractive."
  • Recently, JPMorgan analyst Lisa Gill downgraded HCA Healthcare to Neutral from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $270 in conjunction with her 2022 outlook. 
  • While HCA is well positioned on a long-term basis, other managed care names have more near-term upside, Gill notes.
  • The analyst believes HCA is the best-positioned hospital operator in the U.S. but believes other companies she covers offer more significant near-term upside. 
  • She expects "modest" EBITDA growth in 2022, reflecting labor pressures and the roll-off of temporary COVID-19-related tailwinds.
  • Price Action: HCA shares are up 2.69% at $267.27 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Health Care Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

UPDATE: SVB Leerink On HCA Outperform Initiation: Firm Sees 'Historic Disconnect Between Leverage/BuyBack Targets & Current Street Estimates' With 'Exceedingly High Confidence' In A Positive Surprise; Notes 1% Reduction In Unit Costs Drives $450M EBITDA

UPDATE: Credit Suisse On HCA Healthcare Price Target Raise: Firm Notes Outperformance Despite Tight Labor Market With Renewed Growth In ACA Health Insurance Marketplace Contributing To Strong Commercial Growth; Sees Acuity Up 2% Over 2Q20 & 5% Over 2Q19

UPDATE: JP Morgan On Healthcare Names/Hospitals Says Portion Of Coronavirus Relief Bill Designed For Medicare, Medicaid Providers Could Be Overrun By Claims For Lost Sales Within 2 Months

UPDATE: JP Morgan Highlights Research Compiled From CFOs Of Non-Profit Hospitals, Shows Total Sales Down 40-60% Over Last 1-2 Weeks, Emergency Room Visits Down 25-30%, Inpatient Surgical Volumes Down 30-50%