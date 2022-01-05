RBC Capital Upgrades Emerson Electric To Outperform, Sees 21% Upside
- RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray upgraded Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Outperform from Sector Perform and raised the price target to $116 (an upside of 21%), from $104.
- Based on the analyst's Investment Framework, he believes it is the right time in the cycle to own this mid-tier quality Hybrid.
- Dray adds that the shares are trading below their relative P/E support level on valuation, and his SOP implies a 25% upside for a potential value-unlocking breakup.
- Recently, Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell raised Emerson Electric's price target to $99 (an upside of 3.26%) from $98 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: EMR shares closed higher by 4.44% at $95.83 on Tuesday.
