QQQ
+ 0.00
396.47
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 278.18
46110.19
+ 0.61%
DIA
-0.03
367.90
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.04
477.51
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.70
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
169.57
+ 0%

RBC Capital Upgrades Emerson Electric To Outperform, Sees 21% Upside

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 5, 2022 6:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
RBC Capital Upgrades Emerson Electric To Outperform, Sees 21% Upside
  • RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray upgraded Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Outperform from Sector Perform and raised the price target to $116 (an upside of 21%), from $104.
  • Based on the analyst's Investment Framework, he believes it is the right time in the cycle to own this mid-tier quality Hybrid.
  • Dray adds that the shares are trading below their relative P/E support level on valuation, and his SOP implies a 25% upside for a potential value-unlocking breakup.
  • Recently, Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell raised Emerson Electric's price target to $99 (an upside of 3.26%) from $98 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: EMR shares closed higher by 4.44% at $95.83 on Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Barclays Bumps Up Price Target For Several Multi-Industry Companies

Barclays Bumps Up Price Target For Several Multi-Industry Companies

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell adjusts price targets for several multi-industry companies. read more
Deutsche Bank Cuts Price Target For Several Industrial Stocks

Deutsche Bank Cuts Price Target For Several Industrial Stocks

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase Lowered the price target for several multi-industry sector companies. read more
Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On 4 Electric Equipment Stocks With Mixed Ratings

Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On 4 Electric Equipment Stocks With Mixed Ratings

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea initiated coverage on electrical equipment companies Emerson Electric, Eaton, Hubbell, and Rockwell Automation. read more

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley On Emerson Electric Also Sees 'a path for rerating on margin benchmarking, lower cyclicality, and more aggressive leverage of EMR's world class installed base in process'; Firm Sees 'strong risk/reward in a soft macro'