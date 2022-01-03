Roth Capital's Top Picks In Internet, Media & Enabling Technologies For 2022
- Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi named Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS), Fathom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FTHM), and Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) as the 2022 top picks in Internet, Media & Enabling Technologies.
- Aftahi has a Buy rating on all three companies.
- However, Aftahi lowered the price target on Digital Turbine to $90 from $115, implying a 47.6% upside.
- Aftahi slashed Fathom's price target to $40 from $66.50, implying a 95.5% upside.
- Aftahi decreased Veriton's price target to $42 from $51, implying an 86.8% upside.
- Aftahi re-rated the stocks citing valuation reset for his coverage universe as the "stay-at-homes" premium for many of the stocks over the last 18-plus months has waned, and he no longer believes as relevant.
- Price Action: APPS shares closed lower by 2.94% at $60.99, FTHM down by 0.15% at $20.46, and VERI lower by 1.66% at $22.48 on Friday.
