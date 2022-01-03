QQQ
+ 0.67
397.18
+ 0.17%
BTC/USD
-400.58
46885.60
-0.85%
DIA
-0.21
363.53
-0.06%
SPY
+ 0.23
474.73
+ 0.05%
TLT
-1.86
150.05
-1.26%
GLD
-2.62
173.58
-1.53%

Roth Capital's Top Picks In Internet, Media & Enabling Technologies For 2022

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 3, 2022 9:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Roth Capital's Top Picks In Internet, Media & Enabling Technologies For 2022
  • Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi named Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS), Fathom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FTHM), and Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) as the 2022 top picks in Internet, Media & Enabling Technologies.
  • Aftahi has a Buy rating on all three companies.
  • However, Aftahi lowered the price target on Digital Turbine to $90 from $115, implying a 47.6% upside.
  • Aftahi slashed Fathom's price target to $40 from $66.50, implying a 95.5% upside.
  • Aftahi decreased Veriton's price target to $42 from $51, implying an 86.8% upside.
  • Aftahi re-rated the stocks citing valuation reset for his coverage universe as the "stay-at-homes" premium for many of the stocks over the last 18-plus months has waned, and he no longer believes as relevant.
  • Price Action: APPS shares closed lower by 2.94% at $60.99, FTHM down by 0.15% at $20.46, and VERI lower by 1.66% at $22.48 on Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

UPDATE: Roth Capital On Digital Turbine Buy Rating: While The New Bundle Formatting On PlayStore Apps Will Cause Weakness For Some, Firm Believes Co. Will Be Minimally Impacted By The Change Since They've Used App Bundles Since 2019

Digital Turbine Seeing Increased Volume As Roth Capital Says The Co.'s Weak Q1 Results Were Offset By A Contract Renewal With Verizon

7 Stocks Smart Investors Are Buying After CES