Read Why Wolfe Research Downgraded Charter, Altice USA
Wolfe Research analyst John Janedis downgraded Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) and Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS).
- Janedis downgraded Charter to Underperform from Peer Perform with a price target of $621, down from $712, implying a 4.8% downside.
- Janedis downgraded Altice to Peer Perform from Outperform with a price target of $17, down from $26, implying a 5.1% upside.
- Janedis sees cable operators continue to witness slower growth in their core broadband business over the near and long term.
- While cable has established a firm foothold within the ecosystem, he believes fiber overbuilders and 5G fixed wireless entrants have the "most to gain on the margin."
- Janedis prefers scaled aggregators that can provide the highest quality, lowest price converged mobile and broadband offerings as competition intensifies.
- Janedis sees only 9 million cable net adds through the calendar year 2030, compared to the consensus forecast for 8.2 million net adds in the next four years.
- Price Action: CHTR shares closed lower by 0.8% at $651.97, while ATUS closed lower by 2.59% at $16.18 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.