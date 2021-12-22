 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China Regulators Suspend Alibaba Cloud Partnership; CLSA Remains Bullish On Alibaba
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 6:01am   Comments
Share:
China Regulators Suspend Alibaba Cloud Partnership; CLSA Remains Bullish On Alibaba

Chinese regulators suspended an information-sharing partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) Alibaba Cloud Computing, Reuters reports.

  • Alibaba Cloud allegedly failed to promptly report vulnerabilities in the popular, open-source logging framework Apache Log4j2 to China's telecommunications regulator as per 21st Century Business Herald, citing the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
  • As a result, the MIIT suspended a cooperative partnership with the cloud unit regarding cybersecurity threats and information-sharing platforms, to be reassessed in six months and revived depending on the company's internal reforms.
  • China had already ordered state-owned companies to migrate their data from private operators like Alibaba and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) to a state-backed cloud system by 2022.
  • Alibaba Cloud recently discovered a remote code execution vulnerability in the Apache Log4j2 component, notifying the U.S.-based Apache Software Foundation.
  • MIIT received a report from a third party about the issue rather than from Alibaba Cloud.
  • Analyst Rating: CLSA analyst Elinor Leung reiterated an Outperform on Alibaba with a $250 price target, implying 103.3% upside. The re-rating follows Alibaba's investor day.
  • CEO Daniel Zhang reiterated Alibaba's three strategic engines, China consumption, globalization, and technology.
  • Zhang believes China's consumption can continue to grow and that cloud "is the next big growth pillar."
  • AliCloud "enjoys unparalleled competitive advantages and a strong technological lead," says Leung. Leung views Alibaba as cheap at current levels.
  • Related Content: Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Alibaba After Its 2021 Investor Day 2
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 3.69% at $118.44 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for BABA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021Atlantic EquitiesDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Nov 2021Argus ResearchDowngradesBuyHold
Nov 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for BABA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Alibaba and Other Tech Stocks Rally In Hong Kong As Hang Seng Extends Rebound
Why Alibaba Shares Rallied Today
What Are Whales Doing With Alibaba Group Holding
Thinking About Buying Stock In Alibaba, Oracle Or Carnival?
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Alibaba Group Holding
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Government News Regulations Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Media

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GWHBairdInitiates Coverage On15.0
SRRKJefferiesDowngrades28.0
ADGIJefferiesDowngrades10.0
ALXOJefferiesDowngrades25.0
CGNTNeedhamMaintains19.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com