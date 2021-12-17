QQQ
Analysts Slash Adobe Price Target Post Q4 Results

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 17, 2021 5:47 am
Analysts slashed price targets on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) as it reported mixed Q4 results and issued an outlook below consensus.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $670 to $630 (11.3% upside).
  • Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Hold.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz said the Digital Media bookings missed consensus in Q4 and the outlook.
  • Schwartz believes it will lead to a downward reset of Adobe's growth and margin trajectory and could weigh on the stock's valuation.
  • However, the FY22 outlook "appropriately addresses these concerns, and Adobe's outlook is positive."
  • Stifel analyst J. Parker Lane lowered the price target to $700 from $750 (23.7% upside) and reiterated a Buy.
  • Though Adobe "closed the year on a strong note," the company's initial FY22 outlook caused shares to trade-off nearly 10% midday.
  • Lane blames factors including the impact of foreign exchange rates, the return to a 52-week fiscal year from 53 in FY21, increasing tax rates, and the fact that "Adobe has typically taken a conservative approach to guidance in the past."
  • Lane believes the normalized growth outlook across key segments suggests the company continues to see strong demand trends.
  • Price Action: ADBE shares traded lower by 0.98% at $560.56 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

