 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Adobe Shares Drop As Q1, FY22 Outlook Trail Estimates
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 9:20am   Comments
Share:
Adobe Shares Drop As Q1, FY22 Outlook Trail Estimates

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBEreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 20% year-on-year to $4.11 billion, beating the consensus of $4.09 billion.

  • Revenue for the Digital Media segment was $3.01 billion, up 21% Y/Y. Creative revenue grew 19% Y/Y to $2.48 billion, while Document Cloud revenue rose 29% to $532 million.
  • Digital Experience segment revenue was $1.01 billion, up 23% Y/Y. Digital Experience subscription revenue was $886 million, up 27% Y/Y.
  • Digital Media Annualized Recurring Revenue rose $571 million Q/Q to $12.24 billion exiting the quarter. Creative ARR grew to $10.30 billion, while Document Cloud ARR grew to $1.93 billion.
  • Adobe generated $2.1 billion in operating cash flow and held $5.8 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $3.20 was in-line with the consensus.
  • "Adobe's vision, category leadership, ground-breaking technology, and large and loyal customer base position us well for fiscal 2022 and beyond," Chair and CEO Shantanu Narayen said.
  • "With an estimated $205 billion addressable market, we are well-positioned for significant growth in the years ahead with our industry-leading products and platforms," CFO Dan Durn said. 
  • Outlook: Adobe sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $4.23 billion, below the consensus of $4.34 billion. It sees non-GAAP EPS of $3.35, missing the consensus of $3.38.
  • Adobe sees FY22 revenue of $17.9 billion, below the consensus of $18.2 billion. It sees non-GAAP EPS of $13.70, missing the consensus of $14.26.
  • Price Action: ADBE shares traded lower by 8.60% at $576.13 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE)

Why Adobe Shares Are Falling
Adobe: Q4 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Following Fed Decision
5 Stocks To Watch For December 16, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For December 16, 2021
Adobe's Earnings Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com