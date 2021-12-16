QQQ
Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On RingCentral, Sees 32% Upside

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 16, 2021 6:17 am
Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On RingCentral, Sees 32% Upside

Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan initiated coverage on RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) with a Buy and a price target of $240, implying a 31.9% upside.

  • Rangan launched coverage on the communication and collaboration segment with a positive sector view.
  • The 2020 cloud total addressable market of $19 billion implies a cloud penetration at 7% in 2020, which should increase to 29% in 2025.
  • Rangan believes RingCentral offers investors "high visibility into multi-year durable high revenue growth in a large market" with a much improved competitive position and a complete multi-modal communications and collaborations platform.
  • RingCentral is a unified-communication-as-a-service, or UCaaS, provider. RingCentral's software provides an easy-to-use, integrated communication application that allows for a single user experience across mobile and desktop applications. 
  • Related Content: Why RingCentral's Stock Is Soaring Today
  • Price Action: RNG shares traded higher by 1.68% at $185 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

