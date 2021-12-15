QQQ
William Blair Downgrades Parsons Citing 2022 Revenue Outlook Risk

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 15, 2021 2:50 pm
William Blair Downgrades Parsons Citing 2022 Revenue Outlook Risk
  • William Blair analyst Louie DiPalma downgraded Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target. 
  • DiPalma mentions that the company's organic growth should rebound in 2022, but not as much as consensus estimates imply. 
  • The analyst says Parsons should benefit from the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, but the company has cautioned that it may not see stimulus contributions until late 2022 or early 2023.
  • DiPalma sees an increased risk that Parsons will guide 2022 revenue below consensus when it reports Q4 results in February.
  • Price Action: PSN shares are trading lower by 6.43% at $31.20 on the last check Wednesday.

