William Blair Downgrades Parsons Citing 2022 Revenue Outlook Risk
- William Blair analyst Louie DiPalma downgraded Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target.
- DiPalma mentions that the company's organic growth should rebound in 2022, but not as much as consensus estimates imply.
- The analyst says Parsons should benefit from the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, but the company has cautioned that it may not see stimulus contributions until late 2022 or early 2023.
- DiPalma sees an increased risk that Parsons will guide 2022 revenue below consensus when it reports Q4 results in February.
- Price Action: PSN shares are trading lower by 6.43% at $31.20 on the last check Wednesday.
