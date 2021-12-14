3 Software Picks Poised For Accelerating Growth In 2022
As the year is winding down, it's a time when many investors scout for the next big investment opportunities that can fetch them market-beating returns.
An analyst at JPMorgan delved into the potential effect of a rising interest rate environment and inflation on the software sector, and named three software picks for 2022 that are poised for accelerated growth.
Higher Rates Could Compress Valuation: Since 2019, interest rates have been more impactful on software valuations, as prices have hit all-time highs, analyst Sterling Auty said.
Fed rate hikes and any corresponding rise in the 10-year treasury could have negative impacts on software returns in 2022, he added.
Growth Key For Software Valuation: The number one determinant of software valuation is growth, especially in the current market, Auty said. Questions remain over whether growth rates can be sustained at a tolerable level to keep valuations propped up, he added.
This is evident from the 42% drop in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) when growth slows abruptly, the analyst noted.
3 Growth Stocks For 2022: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) will turn the corner and show growth acceleration, especially in the second-half of 2022, Auty said.
Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) is helping drive the digital transformation in the construction industry, the analyst noted. As construction picks up, the company is likely to see an improvement in top-line growth, he added.
Intapp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INTA) cloud transition is in full force with Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth at 56.5% in the most recent quarter, Auty said. There is plenty of room for upside through the rest of fiscal-year 2022, he added.
Even with that growth, Intapp's shares trade at a wide discount to its peers, the analyst noted.
The Software Price Action:
At last check, Zoom Video shares were adding 1.84% to $181.18.
Procore was moving down 3.60% to $78.28.
Intapp shares were sliding 7.82% to $21.88.
