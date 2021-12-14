3 Software Picks Poised For Accelerating Growth In 2022

As the year is winding down, it's a time when many investors scout for the next big investment opportunities that can fetch them market-beating returns.

An analyst at JPMorgan delved into the potential effect of a rising interest rate environment and inflation on the software sector, and named three software picks for 2022 that are poised for accelerated growth.

Higher Rates Could Compress Valuation: Since 2019, interest rates have been more impactful on software valuations, as prices have hit all-time highs, analyst Sterling Auty said.

Fed rate hikes and any corresponding rise in the 10-year treasury could have negative impacts on software returns in 2022, he added.

Growth Key For Software Valuation: The number one determinant of software valuation is growth, especially in the current market, Auty said. Questions remain over whether growth rates can be sustained at a tolerable level to keep valuations propped up, he added.

This is evident from the 42% drop in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) when growth slows abruptly, the analyst noted.

3 Growth Stocks For 2022: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) will turn the corner and show growth acceleration, especially in the second-half of 2022, Auty said.

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) is helping drive the digital transformation in the construction industry, the analyst noted. As construction picks up, the company is likely to see an improvement in top-line growth, he added.

Intapp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INTA) cloud transition is in full force with Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth at 56.5% in the most recent quarter, Auty said. There is plenty of room for upside through the rest of fiscal-year 2022, he added.

Even with that growth, Intapp's shares trade at a wide discount to its peers, the analyst noted.

The Software Price Action:

At last check, Zoom Video shares were adding 1.84% to $181.18.

Procore was moving down 3.60% to $78.28.

Intapp shares were sliding 7.82% to $21.88.

