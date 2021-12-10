Goldman Sachs Turns Bearish On This Airlines
- Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O'Brien downgraded Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to Sell from Neutral and lowered the price target to $36 (a downside of 14%), down from $59.
- The analyst expects the company to see higher-than-industry inflation over the medium-term, driven by its investments in upgrading its technology.
- O'Brien mentions this inflation will drive a slower-than-industry return to profitability as Southwest's revenue benefits from these initiatives will be offset by a weaker domestic pricing environment.
- Several analyst firms lowered their respective price targets on the stock on Thursday. Jefferies downgraded the stock.
- Price Action: LUV shares are trading lower by 4.12% at $41.82 on the last check Friday.
