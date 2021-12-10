QQQ
+ 2.80
390.93
+ 0.71%
BTC/USD
+ 476.98
48022.57
+ 1%
DIA
+ 1.18
356.93
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 2.88
463.47
+ 0.62%
TLT
-0.07
149.29
-0.05%
GLD
+ 0.62
165.27
+ 0.37%

Goldman Sachs Turns Bearish On This Airlines

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 10, 2021 1:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Goldman Sachs Turns Bearish On This Airlines
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O'Brien downgraded Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to Sell from Neutral and lowered the price target to $36 (a downside of 14%), down from $59. 
  • The analyst expects the company to see higher-than-industry inflation over the medium-term, driven by its investments in upgrading its technology. 
  • O'Brien mentions this inflation will drive a slower-than-industry return to profitability as Southwest's revenue benefits from these initiatives will be offset by a weaker domestic pricing environment.
  • Several analyst firms lowered their respective price targets on the stock on Thursday. Jefferies downgraded the stock.
  • Price Action: LUV shares are trading lower by 4.12% at $41.82 on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

MKM Partners Remains Bullish On This Airlines, Cuts Price Target By 8%

MKM Partners Remains Bullish On This Airlines, Cuts Price Target By 8%

Raymond James Lowers Price Target For Multiple Airline Stocks

Raymond James Lowers Price Target For Multiple Airline Stocks

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth lowered price targets for several airline stocks. read more
Goldman Sachs Downgrades This Airline Citing Cost Pressure

Goldman Sachs Downgrades This Airline Citing Cost Pressure

Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O'Brien downgraded Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) to Neutral from Buy and lowered the price target to $59 (implying an upside of 20%) from $63. read more
Morgan Stanley, Evercore Cut Price Target On This Domestic Carrier

Morgan Stanley, Evercore Cut Price Target On This Domestic Carrier