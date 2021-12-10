JPMorgan's Preference Shifts To Arconic In Base Metals; Downgrades Kaiser, Constellium
- JPMorgan analyst Michael Glick upgraded Arconic Corp (NYSE:ARNC) to Overweight from Neutral and raised the price target to $40 (an upside of 28%) from $35.
- Glick notes the company offers exposure to both the auto and aerospace recoveries and the "strong" secular demand for aluminum can sheet.
- The analyst says Arconic should have among the most leveraging to improvements in the automotive supply chain in his coverage.
- The analyst downgraded Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to Neutral from Overweight and lowered the price target to $21 (an upside of 21%) from $22. In base metals, the analyst's preference shifts to Arconic.
- Glick downgraded Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) to Underweight from Neutral and lowered the price target to $98 (an upside of 2.4%) from $117.
- The analyst notes that the Warrick acquisition significantly reduces the company's exposure to more cyclical industries like aerospace and auto but could negatively impact Kaiser's trading multiple versus history.
- Glick further adds that while Kaiser has a "clean" balance sheet, it produces relatively light free cash flow versus peers Arconic and Constellium.
- Price Action: ARNC shares are trading higher by 4.76% at $31.26, KALU lower by 1.27% at $95.69, and CSTM lower by 1.41% at $17.41 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.