JPMorgan's Preference Shifts To Arconic In Base Metals; Downgrades Kaiser, Constellium

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 10, 2021 1:13 pm
  • JPMorgan analyst Michael Glick upgraded Arconic Corp (NYSE:ARNC) to Overweight from Neutral and raised the price target to $40 (an upside of 28%) from $35. 
  • Glick notes the company offers exposure to both the auto and aerospace recoveries and the "strong" secular demand for aluminum can sheet.
  • The analyst says Arconic should have among the most leveraging to improvements in the automotive supply chain in his coverage.
  • The analyst downgraded Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to Neutral from Overweight and lowered the price target to $21 (an upside of 21%) from $22. In base metals, the analyst's preference shifts to Arconic.
  • Glick downgraded Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) to Underweight from Neutral and lowered the price target to $98 (an upside of 2.4%) from $117. 
  • The analyst notes that the Warrick acquisition significantly reduces the company's exposure to more cyclical industries like aerospace and auto but could negatively impact Kaiser's trading multiple versus history.
  • Glick further adds that while Kaiser has a "clean" balance sheet, it produces relatively light free cash flow versus peers Arconic and Constellium.
  • Price Action: ARNC shares are trading higher by 4.76% at $31.26, KALU lower by 1.27% at $95.69, and CSTM lower by 1.41% at $17.41 on the last check Friday.

