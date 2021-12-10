QQQ
+ 1.65
392.08
+ 0.42%
BTC/USD
+ 427.00
47972.59
+ 0.9%
DIA
+ 0.59
357.52
+ 0.16%
SPY
+ 1.69
464.66
+ 0.36%
TLT
+ 0.83
148.39
+ 0.56%
GLD
+ 0.77
165.12
+ 0.46%

EV Sales Are On The Rise, But Tesla's Global Market Share Is Shrinking: Analyst

byShanthi Rexaline
December 10, 2021 10:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EV Sales Are On The Rise, But Tesla's Global Market Share Is Shrinking: Analyst

Electric vehicle penetration is tracking ahead of its year-to-date pace, but EV pioneer Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw its market share take a beating in October, according to a Credit Suisse analyst. 

EV Narrative Remains Strong: EV penetration in October and early reads for November underline the continued traction in EV inflection, analyst Dan Levy said in a note.

Global EV penetration was at 10.4% in October, down 160 basis points from September, but well ahead of the year-to-date pace of 8%, the analyst said. 

EV sales growth was the highest in China at 117% year-over-year, followed by the U.S. at 56% and Europe at 27%, he said. Globally, sales climbed 73%.

EV penetration was the highest in Europe, with EVs accounting for 17% of new vehicle sales in October, Levy said. The numbers were at 15% for China and 5.1% for the U.S., he said. 

The Early November Read On EVs: Preliminary numbers for November showed EV sales continued to grow despite supply shortage, with the growth led by China and Europe, Levy said.

Penetration was also solid in Europe, the analyst said. In Germany, the penetration was at a record high of 34% in November, he said. 

Related Link: Tesla Vs. Rivian Vs. Lucid Vs. Fisker Vs. Lordstown Vs. Canoo: How BofA Says The EV Makers Stack Up

Tesla Hits Soft Patch: Tesla's global battery EV market share fell notably from 27% in September to 11% in October, reflecting the company's typical progression in a "quarterly wave," Levy said.

The first month of the quarter is typically slow for Tesla, he said. 

Compared to recent first months of the quarter, October fared better, the analyst said. The company sold 49,000 units in October compared to 36,000 in July and 32,000 in April.

Tesla's market share fell notably in China, from 17% in September to 5% in October, Levy said.

The company's market share in Europe also tumbled from 24% in September to 3% in October, while in the U.S., the market share slipped from 84% to 70%.

Regionally, Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) reclaimed leadership position in Europe  with a 24% share, and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and BYD Company Limited (OTC:BYDDF) led the pack in China with 15% share, according to Credit Suisse. 

Tesla shares were receding 1.15% to $992.24 Friday morning. 

Related Link: Why Tesla Is Potentially Disruptive For Legacy Players (A $15,000 EV Is One Of The Reasons)

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Warren Buffet-Backed BYD Has Much Higher Revenue Than Nio, Yet A Similar Market Cap — Analyst Says That Could Change Soon

Warren Buffet-Backed BYD Has Much Higher Revenue Than Nio, Yet A Similar Market Cap — Analyst Says That Could Change Soon

Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd’s (OTC: BYDDF)(OTC: BYDDY) price-to-sales ratio is expected to be on par with pure-play electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE: read more
Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker BYD Could Fully Transition To NEVs As Evident From Sale-Numbers, Say Analysts

Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker BYD Could Fully Transition To NEVs As Evident From Sale-Numbers, Say Analysts

Chinese legacy automaker BYD Co Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) could transition to a fully new-energy-vehicle portfolio, a Huaxi Securities analyst said, as reported by c read more
Why This Tesla Stock Analyst Lowered Their Price Target By 10%

Why This Tesla Stock Analyst Lowered Their Price Target By 10%

The consumer appetite to buy a battery electric vehicle is at a new high globally, and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to be the undisputed leader — but it is threatened by competition, an analyst at UBS said Tuesday. read more
Tesla's February Sales Growth In China Shows 'Major Directional Swing,' Analyst Says

Tesla's February Sales Growth In China Shows 'Major Directional Swing,' Analyst Says

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has defied the odds and reported a month-over-over increase in deliveries for February, according to data released by the Chinese Passenger Car Association. read more