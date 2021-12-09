QQQ
Read Why Barclays Sees 37% Upside In Twilio

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 9, 2021 8:21 am

  • Barclays analyst Ryan MacWilliams upgraded Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLOto Overweight from Equal Weight with an unchanged price target of $375, implying 36.5% upside. 
  • The analyst likes the stock setup in fiscal 2022 "on easier compares." 
  • Twilio shares have approached a "more reasonable" valuation versus faster-growth peers since the Q3 earnings report, and investor concerns on its Q4 are "overly represented in shares," MacWilliams tells investors in a research note. 
  • He continues to view recent deceleration in organic growth as a product of challenging compares rather than an indication of market health.
  • Twilio is a communications platform-as-a-service company that allows software developers to integrate messaging and communications functionality into existing or new applications via application programming interfaces and software development kits.
  • Price Action: TWLO shares traded higher by 2.63% at $282.03 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

