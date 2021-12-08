QQQ
BofA Is Bullish On Global-E Online - Read Why

byShivani Kumaresan
December 8, 2021 12:47 pm
BofA Is Bullish On Global-E Online - Read Why
  • BofA analyst Koji Ikeda initiated coverage on Global-E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE) with a Buy rating and $80 price target, implying a 19% upside.
  • Ikeda said the company screened well in terms of its $357B addressable market that is "ripe for disruption" and its competitive moat around a platform built for cross-border transactions with international expansion being top-of-mind for many retailers.
  • The analyst added that he is positive about Global-e having a "large and growing" customer base with the potential to be a category consolidator, as well as the business, is already profitable on an adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow basis.
  • Price Action: GLBE shares are trading higher by 3.71% at $67.31 on the last check Wednesday.

