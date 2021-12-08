QQQ
+ 0.13
397.70
+ 0.03%
BTC/USD
-178.98
50409.97
-0.35%
DIA
-0.86
358.60
-0.24%
SPY
-0.28
468.56
-0.06%
TLT
-2.24
153.24
-1.48%
GLD
-0.30
167.11
-0.18%

Why SentinelOne Shares Are Trading Lower Today?

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 8, 2021 12:03 pm
Analysts continue to see compelling upside on SentinelOne (NYSE:S) despite lowering price targets following the Q3 beat and a solid outlook.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens lowered the price target to $55 from $65, implying 16.6% upside, and kept a Neutral. 
  • The analyst says compression of high-multiple stocks and a lock-up of 200 million shares expiring in two days will likely put pressure on the shares.
  • B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $77 to $67, implying a 42% upside.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville lowered the price target to $63 from $77, implying a 33.6% upside, and kept a Buy. 
  • The analyst says the quarter indicates SentinelOne is "capturing investment in the buoyant endpoint market."
  • Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski lowered the price target to $60 from $80, implying a 27% upside, and kept an Overweight. 
  • The analyst notes SentinelOne reported "very strong" Q3 results, with ARR growth accelerating to 131% year-over-year.
  • Nowinski notes that the stock was down about 10%, likely attributable to the deceleration in new customer adds.
  • While he believes the growth in large customers is impressive, the analyst would not expect it to impact the new customer acquisition engine. 
  • The stock is also likely under pressure due to the impending lock-up expiration on December 9, in which 200 million shares will be freely tradable, Nowinski adds.
  • Price Action: S shares traded lower by 7.62% at $47.15 on the last check Wednesday.

