QQQ
-9.77
399.68
-2.51%
BTC/USD
-1791.36
54688.98
-3.17%
DIA
-1.97
348.58
-0.57%
SPY
-6.73
464.13
-1.47%
TLT
+ 1.86
150.67
+ 1.22%
GLD
+ 1.49
163.75
+ 0.9%

RBC Capital Trims This Conglomerate's Price Target

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 3, 2021 1:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
RBC Capital Trims This Conglomerate's Price Target
  • RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray lowered 3M Co's (NYSE:MMM) price target to $199 (an upside of 15.3%) from $201 and maintained a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
  • Dray cites the company's announcement that its Q4 organic sales are tracking toward the low end of the guidance range, marking the "first negative update" he heard from across the sector.
  • Dray says that the management tried to assure that demand is not the issue, but the downward trajectory on fundamentals continues.
  • Price Action: MMM shares traded higher by 1.27% at $172.43 on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Wells Fargo Does Not See Much Upside Potential In These Giant Industrial Conglomerates - Read Why

Wells Fargo Does Not See Much Upside Potential In These Giant Industrial Conglomerates - Read Why

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea initiated coverage on General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) and 3M Co (NYSE: MMM). read more
3M Price Target Cut At Barclays, JPMorgan

3M Price Target Cut At Barclays, JPMorgan

UBS Lowers 3M Price Target, Maintains Sell Rating

UBS Lowers 3M Price Target, Maintains Sell Rating

JPMorgan Upgrades DuPont De Nemours On Valuation

JPMorgan Upgrades DuPont De Nemours On Valuation

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s (NYSE: DD) stock has lost 3% since its December peak versus 17% gains in the sector during the same period and appears to have been “over-driven to the downside,” according to JPMorgan. read more