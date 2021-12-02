Read Why Wells Fargo Is Bullish On Microsoft
- Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin hosted Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) at the 5th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit.
- Among the key takeaways, the analyst highlights Dynamics 365 remains an important growth driver and product category for Microsoft, Power Platform continuing to see strong adoption, and Power Automate called out as the market leader in total adoption.
- Turrin still sees a "bright future" ahead for Microsoft.
- The key drivers include growth prospects in huge categories of IT spend, the ability to monetize strong positioning in multiple end markets further, and a financial profile that continues to exhibit stable growth and margin expansion.
- He acknowledges shares are trading at historical highs, but given that market, positioning is the best it has ever been. The core businesses have evolved favorably over the past decade and strong incumbent position in a tight market, which he viewed as especially favorable in the current environment.
- Turrin has an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.6% at $330.27 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.