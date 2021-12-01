QQQ
+ 4.28
389.54
+ 1.09%
BTC/USD
+ 1749.43
58699.99
+ 3.07%
DIA
+ 4.40
340.50
+ 1.28%
SPY
+ 7.37
448.19
+ 1.62%
TLT
-1.69
153.28
-1.11%
GLD
+ 1.31
164.19
+ 0.79%

Barclays, Baird Raise Latham Price Target Complementing Radiant Pools Acquisition

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 1, 2021 10:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Barclays, Baird Raise Latham Price Target Complementing Radiant Pools Acquisition
  • Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley raised the price target on Latham Group Inc (NASDAQ:SWIM) to $30 (an upside of 17%) from $26 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Bouley views the acquisition of Radiant Pools as an "attractive complementary tuck-in," with opportunity to drive" geographic expansion alongside a similarly dealer-focused go-to-market strategy."
  • The analyst says Latham is the market leader in categories beyond just fiberglass pools, with Radiant's position in vinyl-lined, aluminum-walled pools representing a "clear adjacency."
  • Baird analyst Timothy Wojs raised the price target to $26 from $25 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Wojs said the acquisition of Radiant Pools expands the company's offering into the above-ground and partially in-ground pool market, one that was previously not addressed.
  • While analyst expects near-term EPS impacts to be modest, longer-term growth opportunities include the ability to expand Radiant's offerings geographically and cross-sales opportunities associated with SWIM's vinyl liners and accessories.
  • Also read: Latham Acquires Radiant Pools For $90M.
  • Price Action: SWIM shares are trading lower by 0.62% at $25.61 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

BofA Turns Bullish On Latham Group; Barclays, Keybanc Ticks Up Price Target

BofA Turns Bullish On Latham Group; Barclays, Keybanc Ticks Up Price Target

Analysts Slash Latham Group's Price Target, Still See Upside

Analysts Slash Latham Group's Price Target, Still See Upside

Pool Stocks Make A Splash: Two Ideas from Goldman Sachs Analyst

Pool Stocks Make A Splash: Two Ideas from Goldman Sachs Analyst

Several stocks in the swimming pool space have gone public over the past year, while veterans in the industry continue to expand. An analyst cited the opportunity in the sector with a growing total addressable market. read more