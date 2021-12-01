Read Why Citi Slashed Twitter's Price Target By 22%
- Citi analyst Jason Bazinet lowered the firm's price target on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to $47 from $60, implying a 7% upside, and maintained a Neutral.
- The analyst reduced Twitter's target multiple to align with the company's peer group more closely.
- He believes the stock's current valuation reflects much of the revenue and margin opportunity over the next few years.
- The social media company underwent a management succession leaving the analysts divided over its impact on the company.
- Price Action: TWTR shares traded higher by 2.55% at $45.06 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
