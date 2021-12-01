Analysts Bump Up Ambarella Price Targets Post Q3 Beat

Why This Chipmaker Is One of The Most Attractive M&A Targets In The Sector

After being on the sidelines for over three years an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets turned bullish on camera chip Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA). The Ambarella Analyst: Analyst John Vinh upgraded Ambarella shares from Sector Weight to Overweight, with a $185 price target. read more