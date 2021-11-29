Analysts Bump Up Price Targets On Zscaler Ahead Of Q1 Results
Analysts raised their price targets on Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) ahead of its Q1 earnings. Zscaler is a security-as-a-service firm that offers its customers cloud-delivered solutions for protecting user devices and data.
- Needham analyst Alex Henderson raised the price target to $390 from $345, implying a 10% upside, and reiterated a Strong Buy.
- The Cloud Direct model of Security and Application Access is "superior" to the "broken" legacy perimeter defense/Enterprise Network client-server architecture employed over 35-40 years.
- Zscaler is the most advanced in delivering this new architecture.
- While the stock faces a "valuation challenge" at 35-times expected 2023 sales, Henderson continues to see upside for Zscaler shares.
- RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg raised the price target to $380 from $326, implying a 7% upside, and maintained an Outperform.
- The analyst expects the company to deliver upside to expectations based on favorable partner checks, continued bullish hiring data, and strong results from security peers.
- Zscaler is well-positioned to disrupt legacy security spending and stands to benefit as COVID has accelerated the mega-trends such as cloud adoption, digital transformation, and zero-trust security by up to five years, Hedberg adds.
- Price Action: ZS shares traded higher by 4.82% at $353.14 on the last check Monday.
