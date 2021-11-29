QQQ
Citi Turns Bullish On TJX Companies

byShivani Kumaresan
November 29, 2021 8:48 am
  • Citi analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) to Buy from Neutral, citing a more optimistic view of the off-price sector.
  • Lejuez said fiscal 2022 is "likely to have many curveballs" for retailers, and the off-price model "thrives on curveballs."
  • The analyst also added that the flexibility of the companies' models is key to success and can thrive in times of maximum disruption.
  • Lejuez also upgraded Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) to Buy from Neutral.
  • Price Action: TJX shares are trading higher by 2.61% at $71.17 in premarket on the last check Monday.

