Citi Turns Bullish On TJX Companies
- Citi analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) to Buy from Neutral, citing a more optimistic view of the off-price sector.
- Lejuez said fiscal 2022 is "likely to have many curveballs" for retailers, and the off-price model "thrives on curveballs."
- The analyst also added that the flexibility of the companies' models is key to success and can thrive in times of maximum disruption.
- Lejuez also upgraded Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) to Buy from Neutral.
- Price Action: TJX shares are trading higher by 2.61% at $71.17 in premarket on the last check Monday.
