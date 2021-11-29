QQQ
byAnusuya Lahiri
November 29, 2021 9:25 am
BTIG Bumps Up Snowflake Price Target By 19%, Remains Bullish
  • BTIG analyst Gray Powell raised the price target on Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) to $421 from $353, implying a 16.1% upside, and reiterated a Buy ahead of its Q3 results. 
  • After speaking with different partners and customers of the company, he is highly confident in his forecasts, given the broader demand and competitive trends in the cloud data analytics space.
  • Powell adds that his discussion with one significant partner further indicated that growth across the cloud data warehouse space would not slow down for the next three or more years.
  • Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company.
  • Price Action: SNOW shares traded higher by 2.49% at $371.62 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

