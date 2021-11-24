Needham Remains Bullish On Nutanix, Sees Huge Upside
Analysts remain divided over Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) post Q1 beat. Nutanix provides native, hybrid cloud capabilities for businesses.
- Nutanix reported Q1 FY22 revenue of $378.5 million, up 21% year-on-year, above the consensus of $367 million.
- Nutanix sees Q2 revenue of $400 million – $410 million versus the consensus of $399.94 million.
- Nutanix sees FY22 revenue of $1.615 billion – $1.63 billion, above the consensus of $1.6 billion.
- Needham analyst Jack Andrews raised the price target to $71 from $64, implying a 104% upside, and kept a Buy after its better than expected Q1 results.
- The company's earnings were good, and its multiple metrics all "handily beat" consensus estimates.
- The analyst added that Nutanix's 33% billings growth was the highest rate in over three years.
- Andrews further states that Nutanix management's first outlook for the entire year suggests increasing visibility into its overall business momentum and contract term lengths.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty maintained an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $41 to $38, implying a 9% upside.
- Price Action: NTNX shares traded higher by 6.84% at $34.81 on the last check Wednesday.
