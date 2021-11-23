Credit Suisse Bumps Up Matterport Price Target By 36% Thanks To Apple
- Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh raised the price target on Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to $34 from $25, implying 25% upside, and kept an Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst is removing his previous split multiple valuations for Matterport as he expects 86% of revenue to be ARR in 2025.
- Further, Walsh expects Matterport to benefit from camera R&D investments at Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Android device manufacturers, which will reduce the company's need for in-house hardware.
- Price Action: MTTR shares traded higher by 4.26% at $27.16 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.