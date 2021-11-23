QQQ
-2.25
401.55
-0.56%
BTC/USD
+ 1012.32
57259.50
+ 1.8%
DIA
+ 0.39
355.81
+ 0.11%
SPY
-0.41
467.98
-0.09%
TLT
-0.82
147.44
-0.56%
GLD
-1.80
170.54
-1.07%

Credit Suisse Bumps Up Matterport Price Target By 36% Thanks To Apple

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 23, 2021 10:02 am
Credit Suisse Bumps Up Matterport Price Target By 36% Thanks To Apple
  • Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh raised the price target on Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to $34 from $25, implying 25% upside, and kept an Outperform rating on the shares. 
  • The analyst is removing his previous split multiple valuations for Matterport as he expects 86% of revenue to be ARR in 2025.
  •  Further, Walsh expects Matterport to benefit from camera R&D investments at Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Android device manufacturers, which will reduce the company's need for in-house hardware.
  • Price Action: MTTR shares traded higher by 4.26% at $27.16 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

