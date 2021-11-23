QQQ
Evercore ISI Sees Huge Upside In Bumble Post Pullback, Upgrades To Outperform

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 23, 2021 11:08 am
Evercore ISI analyst Shweta Khajuria upgraded Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBLto Outperform from In-Line with a price target of $50, down from $55, implying a 48% upside.

  • The 27% pullback in shares since the company's Q3 EPS report on November 10 has created an attractive entry point, said Khajuria.
  • The analyst sees upside to consensus Q4 Bumble app net adds estimates and the Street's FY22 estimates. 
  • Muted Q3 net adds are not the beginning of a market share loss trend, argues Khajuria.
  • Khajuria thinks the company's fundamentals and long-term opportunities remain essentially unchanged.
  • Recently, Bumble reported Q3 FY21 revenue of $200.5 million, up 24% year-on-year, above the consensus of $198.8 million. EPS loss of $(0.06) compares to the loss of $(0.01) in Q3 FY20.
  • Bumble sees Q4 revenue of $208 million – $211 million, above the consensus of $206 million.
  • Bumble sees FY21 revenue of $765 million – $768 million above the consensus of $761.6 million.
  • Price Action: BMBL shares traded lower by 1.63% at $33.74 on the last check Tuesday.

