Mizuho Bumps Up Western Digital Price Target By 36% On Improving Demand Trends From Amazon, Google
- Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $75, up from $55, implying a 31.7% upside.
- Recent checks indicate demand is improving across the PC, server, and handset markets, Rakesh notes.
- The analyst believes server demand could improve in Q1 of 2022 with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google orders returning despite less than ten weeks of DRAM inventory.
- He sees improving demand trends and a "tailwind" for memory.
- Western Digital is a vertically-integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid-state drives (SSDs).
- Price Action: WDC shares traded higher by 2.39% at $58.29 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.