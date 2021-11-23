QQQ
Mizuho Bumps Up Western Digital Price Target By 36% On Improving Demand Trends From Amazon, Google

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 23, 2021 6:27 am
  • Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDCto Buy from Neutral with a price target of $75, up from $55, implying a 31.7% upside.
  • Recent checks indicate demand is improving across the PC, server, and handset markets, Rakesh notes. 
  • The analyst believes server demand could improve in Q1 of 2022 with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google orders returning despite less than ten weeks of DRAM inventory. 
  • He sees improving demand trends and a "tailwind" for memory.
  • Western Digital is a vertically-integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid-state drives (SSDs).
  • Price Action: WDC shares traded higher by 2.39% at $58.29 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

