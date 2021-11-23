QQQ
Guggenheim Sees 20% Upside In Amazon, Initiates Buy Rating

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 23, 2021 8:30 am
  • Guggenheim analyst Seth Sigman assumed coverage of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) with a Buy rating and $4,300 price target, implying a 20.4% upside. 
  • The analyst launched coverage on direct-to-consumer e-commerce stocks and is positive on the group entering fiscal 2022. 
  • Online channel share gains should reaccelerate early next year after months of declines, and normalizing consumer spending growth may be good for the stock, Sigman tells investors in a research note. 
  • For Amazon, the analyst sees potential for a "significant positive inflection" in early/mid-2022 versus its moderating sales and margin trends more recently.
  • Related Content: Amazon Analysts Break Down Q3 Earnings: 'Would Be Buyers On Weakness'
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.15% at $3,577.94 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

