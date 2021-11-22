QQQ
-4.69
408.68
-1.16%
BTC/USD
-1921.47
56700.55
-3.28%
DIA
+ 0.28
355.63
+ 0.08%
SPY
-1.48
470.37
-0.32%
TLT
-1.74
150.10
-1.17%
GLD
-3.89
176.50
-2.25%

BofA Bullish On Gold, Upgrades 2 Mining Company Stocks

byPriya Nigam
November 22, 2021 4:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BofA Bullish On Gold, Upgrades 2 Mining Company Stocks

BofA Securities took a look at two mining companies' stock, noting it will be difficult to sustain 10-Year Treasuries above 2.5% and with gold markets “refocusing from tighter monetary policy on limits to interest rate increases, the yellow metal should rally."

The Gold Thesis: The BofA Commodities team expects the gold price to rise by 5.2% to $1,925 per ounce in 2022 and by 10.4% to $2,049 per ounce in 2023.

BofA On Yamana Gold: Analyst Michael Jalonen upgraded the rating for Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) from Neutral to Buy, while keeping the price target unchanged at $6.

“AUY has strong free cash flow which can be used to fund its organic project pipeline, increase shareholder returns and strengthen the balance sheet,” Jalonen said in the note.

BofA On Royal Gold: The analyst also upgraded the rating for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) from Underperform to Neutral, while raising the price target from $108.75 to $125.

The company is “entering a GEO growth phase,” Jalonen said, while adding that the company has “recently increased its annual dividend 17% yoy to $1.40/sh.”

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Penny Stocks Upgrades Price Target Commodities Markets Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Dollars of Future Passed...

Dahlman Rose Comments On Yamana Gold (AUY)

BMO Upgrades Yamana Gold, Says Many Catalysts Ahead

BMO Upgrades Yamana Gold, Says Many Catalysts Ahead

While Yamana Gold Inc’s (NYSE: AUY) stock has a more attractive valuation than other miners of precious metals, there are some positive near-term catalysts, according to BMO Capital Markets. read more

Barclays' Year-In-Review On Gold