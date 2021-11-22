QQQ
+ 2.00
401.99
+ 0.5%
BTC/USD
-745.72
57876.30
-1.27%
DIA
+ 2.73
353.18
+ 0.77%
SPY
+ 3.50
465.40
+ 0.75%
TLT
-1.16
149.52
-0.78%
GLD
-2.37
174.98
-1.37%

Wells Fargo Sees 'Bright Future Ahead' For Microsoft

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 22, 2021 10:32 am
Wells Fargo analyst Micahel Turrin initiated coverage of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) with an Overweight rating and a $400 price target, implying a 15% upside.

  • Even after becoming one of the largest companies on the planet, Microsoft still has a "bright future ahead." 
  • The company has continued growth opportunities in "huge categories" of IT spend, the ability further to monetize its strong positioning in multiple end markets, and a financial profile that continues to exhibit stable growth and margin expansion. 
  • He likes the growth of Azure, Microsoft's "productivity ubiquity," and its "impressive" margin profile.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 1.81% at $349.33 on the last check Monday.

