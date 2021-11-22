Wells Fargo Sees 'Bright Future Ahead' For Microsoft
Wells Fargo analyst Micahel Turrin initiated coverage of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) with an Overweight rating and a $400 price target, implying a 15% upside.
- Even after becoming one of the largest companies on the planet, Microsoft still has a "bright future ahead."
- The company has continued growth opportunities in "huge categories" of IT spend, the ability further to monetize its strong positioning in multiple end markets, and a financial profile that continues to exhibit stable growth and margin expansion.
- He likes the growth of Azure, Microsoft's "productivity ubiquity," and its "impressive" margin profile.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 1.81% at $349.33 on the last check Monday.
