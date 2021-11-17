Tigress Financial Remains Bullish On Square, Sees Huge Upside
- Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth raised the price target on Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) to $310 from $295, implying a 34% upside, and kept a Buy.
- Ongoing innovation and development of new products and services, along with the secular shift to electronic and application-based payments, will continue to be key growth drivers for Square.
- He believes Square's recently announced Square Card is also a "significant game-changer" for the company, and its increasing adoption of Cash App for Bitcoin "will continue to be a growth opportunity."
- Price Action: SQ shares traded lower by 2.84% at $231.69 on the last check Wednesday.
