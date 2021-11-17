QQQ
+ 0.42
397.01
+ 0.1%
BTC/USD
+ 352.01
60410.88
+ 0.59%
DIA
-1.57
363.50
-0.43%
SPY
-0.95
470.23
-0.2%
TLT
+ 0.65
144.46
+ 0.45%
GLD
+ 1.57
171.36
+ 0.91%

Tigress Financial Remains Bullish On Square, Sees Huge Upside

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 17, 2021 1:05 pm
Tigress Financial Remains Bullish On Square, Sees Huge Upside
  • Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth raised the price target on Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) to $310 from $295, implying a 34% upside, and kept a Buy. 
  • Ongoing innovation and development of new products and services, along with the secular shift to electronic and application-based payments, will continue to be key growth drivers for Square.
  • He believes Square's recently announced Square Card is also a "significant game-changer" for the company, and its increasing adoption of Cash App for Bitcoin "will continue to be a growth opportunity."
  • Price Action: SQ shares traded lower by 2.84% at $231.69 on the last check Wednesday.

