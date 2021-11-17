QQQ
Analysts Lift Price Targets On This Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturer

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 17, 2021 10:24 am
  • Analysts bumped up price targets on Nova Ltd (NASDAQ:NVMI) after it agreed to acquire ancosys GmbH.
  • Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy and raised the price target from $135 to $150, implying an 8% upside.
  • The company is expanding its Serviceable Available Market with the acquisition of ancosys in a $100 million deal, the analyst notes, adding that he is "positive" that the deal will also open new opportunities in the fast growing back-end and advanced packaging markets.
  • Bolton adds that he sees futher opportunity for Nova to leverage its sales channel and customer relationships to grow ancosys' market share and to target applications beyond electroplating.
  • Benchmark analyst Mark Miller raised the price target to $146 from $136, implying a 5% upside, and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares after the company agreed to acquire ancosys GmbH.
  • The combination of Nova's advanced portfolio and ancosys' differentiated chemical analysis technology should expand Nova's total available market beyond front-end semiconductor manufacturing into the back-end and advanced packaging markets.
  • Price Action: NVMI shares traded higher by 4.93% at $139.06 on the last check Wednesday.

