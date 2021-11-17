Citi Analyst Initiates Pair Trade - Long Plug Power Versus, Short Ballard Power
- Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar downgraded Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Neutral from Buy with an unchanged price target of $19.
- Juvekar sees risk from slower adoption of fuel cells, policy uncertainty in China, and higher near-term costs. Ballard Power's sales growth inflection is likely deferred until 2023.
- P.J. Juvekar raised the price target on Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to $56 from $35 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
- Juvekar sees "several catalysts" for the company, including the ramp-up of its green hydrogen network beginning in the second half of 2022 and improving fuel gross margins.
- Juvekar believes Plug Power will outperform Ballard Power in the near term with its "hydrogen ecosystem" strategy providing hydrogen fuel, electrolyzer, and fuel cells.
- The analyst initiates a pair trade of long Plug Power versus a short of Ballard Power.
- Price Action: BLDP shares are trading lower by 4.88% at $16.97, while PLUG is higher by 1.51% at $43.76 during the premarket session on Wednesday.
