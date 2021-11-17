QQQ
+ 0.00
397.42
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-164.66
59894.21
-0.27%
DIA
+ 0.01
361.92
+ 0%
SPY
-0.03
469.31
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
145.11
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
172.91
+ 0.01%

Citi Analyst Initiates Pair Trade - Long Plug Power Versus, Short Ballard Power

byAkanksha Bakshi
November 17, 2021 9:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Citi Analyst Initiates Pair Trade - Long Plug Power Versus, Short Ballard Power
  • Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar downgraded Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Neutral from Buy with an unchanged price target of $19.
  • Juvekar sees risk from slower adoption of fuel cells, policy uncertainty in China, and higher near-term costs. Ballard Power's sales growth inflection is likely deferred until 2023.
  • P.J. Juvekar raised the price target on Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to $56 from $35 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Juvekar sees "several catalysts" for the company, including the ramp-up of its green hydrogen network beginning in the second half of 2022 and improving fuel gross margins.
  • Juvekar believes Plug Power will outperform Ballard Power in the near term with its "hydrogen ecosystem" strategy providing hydrogen fuel, electrolyzer, and fuel cells.
  • The analyst initiates a pair trade of long Plug Power versus a short of Ballard Power.
  • Also read, Plug Power Stock Flies Higher After Breaking Out From Pennant Pattern: What's Next?
  • Price Action: BLDP shares are trading lower by 4.88% at $16.97, while PLUG is higher by 1.51% at $43.76 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Truist Initiates Coverage On Ballard Power, Sees 12% Upside

Truist Initiates Coverage On Ballard Power, Sees 12% Upside

6 Clean Energy Stocks To Watch

6 Clean Energy Stocks To Watch

Citing several mega-trends in the cleantech space, Northcoast Research has initiated coverage on more stocks in the sector.  The Cleantech Stocks: Northcoast Research analyst Tom Hayes initiated coverage of the following clean energy stocks:  read more
12 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch

12 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch

One of the most powerful tradable market events is a short squeeze, so traders are always on the lookout for the next short squeeze candidate. S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky has just released a list of potential short squeeze stocks based on their high borrow rates. read more
10 Stocks With At Least 30% Borrow Fees

10 Stocks With At Least 30% Borrow Fees