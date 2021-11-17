QQQ
+ 2.81
391.80
+ 0.71%
BTC/USD
-19.52
60039.35
-0.03%
DIA
+ 0.70
360.54
+ 0.19%
SPY
+ 1.82
465.61
+ 0.39%
TLT
-0.37
145.85
-0.25%
GLD
-1.25
175.43
-0.72%

Can Moderna Deliver A Highly Effective Flu Vaccine?

byShanthi Rexaline
November 16, 2021 7:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Can Moderna Deliver A Highly Effective Flu Vaccine?

Moderna, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccine franchise has further legs to play out, according to an analyst at Morgan Stanley.

The Moderna Analyst: Matthew Harrison has an Equal-weight rating and a $313 price target for Moderna shares.

The Moderna Thesis: The success of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines has led to the development of additional respiratory vaccines using the technology, Harrison said in a note.

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For November PDUFA Dates

The next key vaccine readout, the analyst said, will be on Moderna's lead flu candidate, code-named mRNA-1010, in the coming weeks to months.

Current flu vaccines suffer from relatively low efficacy, evident in low antibody titers, and a mismatch of encoded antigens to flu proteins circulating during the season, the analyst said. Based on Morgan Stanley's modeling, a mean HAI titer of about 1,500 would translate to a 90% effective vaccine.

A highly effective vaccine can have seroconversion rates above the 50-60% from current flu vaccines, the analyst said.

"We believe Moderna can achieve this threshold, which should increase investor confidence in the LT vaccine franchise," the analyst wrote in the note.

MRNA Price Action: Moderna shares closed down 0.34% at $234.28

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Biotech Health Care Reiteration Analyst Ratings General

Related Articles

Moderna Analyst: COVID-19 Vaccine Value Largely Reflected In Stock

Moderna Analyst: COVID-19 Vaccine Value Largely Reflected In Stock

A day ahead of an FDA panel meeting for Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) coronavirus vaccine candidate, an analyst at Morgan Stanley stepped to the si read more
COVID-19 Vaccines To Generate over $10B Annual Revenue, Analyst Say

COVID-19 Vaccines To Generate over $10B Annual Revenue, Analyst Say

A successful COVID-19 vaccine could be a bumper revenue opportunity for the pharmaceutical companies, with the market estimated to generate at least $10 billion in revenue a year, according to analysts. read more
2 Moderna Analysts On Chances Of COVID-19 Vaccine Approval, Upcoming Catalysts

2 Moderna Analysts On Chances Of COVID-19 Vaccine Approval, Upcoming Catalysts

Two Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) analysts issued snapshots this week on the progress of the company's coronavirus vaccine program. read more
Moderna Analysts Say COVID-19 Vaccine Contract Reflects Pricing Risk, Shows Ability To Scale

Moderna Analysts Say COVID-19 Vaccine Contract Reflects Pricing Risk, Shows Ability To Scale

After hinting at ongoing negotiations for larger vaccine deals on its earnings call, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) said late Tuesday that it signed an agreemen read more