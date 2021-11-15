QQQ
+ 4.11
386.48
+ 1.05%
BTC/USD
+ 168.85
65687.95
+ 0.26%
DIA
+ 1.82
357.64
+ 0.51%
SPY
+ 3.48
460.29
+ 0.75%
TLT
-0.65
148.63
-0.44%
GLD
+ 0.32
173.80
+ 0.18%

Netflix Cozying Up To Apple By Letting It Have A Share Of Gaming-Revenue Pie, Says Mark Gurman

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 14, 2021 9:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Netflix Cozying Up To Apple By Letting It Have A Share Of Gaming-Revenue Pie, Says Mark Gurman

Users of some Apple Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) devices got a taste of Neftflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) gaming last week — but in a move termed “surprising” by journalist Mark Gurman, the streaming giant has cozied up to the iPhone maker.

What Happened: Gurman said that Netflix is allowing its users to sign up for subscriptions inside of its games through Apple’s in-app purchase system.

“That gives Apple up to a 30% cut. Even more surprising is that those subscriptions also work in the main Netflix video streaming app,” Gurman wrote in his weekly newsletter.

Gurman said that this is a signal that tensions between Apple and Netflix “seem to be cooling.”

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: The development surrounding in-app payments is notable, according to Gurman, because Netflix stopped letting its customers subscribe through Apple’s service in 2018.

“Now it’s providing a new way to sign up that lets Apple take a cut again,” said Gurman.

Netflix has yet to reinstate in-app purchases through its main app. Gurman said he does not anticipate that happening, terming the games concession a “major change.”

“I’m curious to see what this is a precursor to. Perhaps Netflix will ask Apple for an exemption to the ban on all-in-one gaming apps, letting the streaming giant provide a more streamlined offering to its customers.”

Last week, Netflix launched 5 games for iPhone and iPad users through an app available on the App Store marketplace. 

Gurman noted last week that the Tim Cook-led company was a roadblock in Netflix achieving success in gaming as it ultimately will have to transition the gaming service to a cloud-based one. Apple has previously prevented similar cloud-based services from listing on the App Store.

Price Action: On Friday, Apple shares closed nearly 1.4% higher at $149.99 in the regular session and fell almost 0.2% in the after-hours trading. On the same day, Netflix shares rose 3.81% in the regular session to $682.61 and declined 0.35% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Apple Working On Privacy Glasses For iPhones That Will Block Others From Peeping Into Your Screen, Here's How

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Why This Expert Sees Apple As A Major Roadblock In Netflix's Gaming Foray

Why This Expert Sees Apple As A Major Roadblock In Netflix's Gaming Foray

Technology journalist Mark Gurman sees a roadblock in streaming giant Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) achieving success in its video gaming foray — Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).  read more
Why This Analyst Sees Further Upside To FAANG Stocks — With Apple As A 'Favorite' Pick

Why This Analyst Sees Further Upside To FAANG Stocks — With Apple As A 'Favorite' Pick

Tech stocks still have upside left in them, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note Sunday, while acknowledging the supply chain issues plaguing underlying businesses in the short term. What Happened: Ives said that the “tech rally has legs well into 2022 given stellar growth prospects.” read more
Analyst Says Apple's Supply Chain That Crashed The iPhone Party Is 'Transitory,' Views Sell-Off As 'Golden Buying Opportunity'

Analyst Says Apple's Supply Chain That Crashed The iPhone Party Is 'Transitory,' Views Sell-Off As 'Golden Buying Opportunity'

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported mixed fourth-quarter earnings, sending shares lower in after-hours trading. read more
Apple Mixed Reality Headset To See Delay In Production Over 'Complex Design,' Says Analyst

Apple Mixed Reality Headset To See Delay In Production Over 'Complex Design,' Says Analyst

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) could delay production of its highly-anticipated mixed reality headset due to "complex design," according to a new investor note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, 9to5Mac read more