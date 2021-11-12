B. Riley Bumps Up Alta Equipment Price Target By 10%
- B. Riley analyst Alex Rygiel raised the price target on Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE:ALTG) to $21 (an upside of 24%) from $19 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 results.
- Rygiel says Alta's rental utilization and higher-margin parts and service segments continue to be positively impacted by current supply chain disruptions which are impacting new equipment supply.
- Recently, Alta Equipment reported Q3 results, with revenue growth of 33.7% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $286.56 million.
- Adjusted EPS improved to $0.02 from $(0.10) a year ago, below the consensus of $0.03.
- The gross margin expanded by 180 bps to 27.5%. Reported income from operations of $6 million versus $(3.5) million a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew 43.4% to $31.5 million, and margin contracted by 65 bps to 10.7%.
- Alta Equipment generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $4.1 million, compared to cash used $44.8 million a year ago.
- FY21 Outlook: The company expects an Adjusted EBITDA of $113 million – $116 million (prior view $110 million – $115 million).
- Price Action: ALTG shares are trading higher by 5.21% at $16.76 on the last check Friday.
