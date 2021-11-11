QQQ
H.C. Wainwright Turns Bullish On Fuel Tech, Sees Huge Upside

byAkanksha
November 11, 2021 3:59 pm
  • H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal upgraded Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $4 (an upside of 93%).
  • The analyst sees an improving macro outlook for environmental remediation solutions, saying the post-pandemic recovery is supporting higher energy demands, "playing into Fuel Tech's offerings."
  • Further, the company has a significantly stronger balance sheet relative to the year-ago period, with roughly $36 million in cash, Dayal adds.
  • Recently, the company reported its Q3 results, with revenue of $7.56 million (-7.3% year-over-year), beating the consensus of $6.59 million. The gross margin was 49.2%.
  • EPS was $0.02 per share, compared to $0.10 in 3Q20. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.9 million compared to $2.7 million a year ago.
  • The Consolidated APC segment backlog was $8.2 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $5.3 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • Fuel Tech held cash and cash equivalents of $36.3 million and had no debt.
  • Price Action: FTEK shares traded higher by 11.3% at $2.07 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Earnings News Penny Stocks Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

