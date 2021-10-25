fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.74
370.36
+ 1%
BTC/USD
+ 2581.49
63433.71
+ 4.24%
DIA
+ 0.63
356.11
+ 0.18%
SPY
+ 2.28
450.84
+ 0.5%
TLT
-0.09
144.22
-0.06%
GLD
+ 1.19
166.58
+ 0.71%

Why Tesla's Hertz Deal Is a 'Feather In Its Cap' And An Indicator Of Broader EV Adoption

byShanthi Rexaline
October 25, 2021 11:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Tesla's Hertz Deal Is a 'Feather In Its Cap' And An Indicator Of Broader EV Adoption

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are pushing to new highs Monday with the rally set in motion by stellar third-quarter results and are accelerating due to an electric vehicle supply deal.

The Tesla Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $1,100 price target for Tesla shares.

The Tesla Thesis: Hertz Global Holdings Inc.'s (OTC:HTZZ) order for 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022 is the biggest EV order ever placed and is valued at $4.2 billion, analyst Ives said in a note.

Tesla receiving an order of this magnitude highlights the broader EV adoption underway and is part of this oncoming green tidal wave now hitting the US, the analyst said.

The U.S., though playing a catch up to China and Europe in terms of EV demand, is also seeing a big improvement, Ives said.

Related Link: EV Week In Review: Tesla Steals The Show With Stellar Q3, Nio Confirms 'Nio Day 2021' Schedule, Foxconn's EV Push And More

Tesla, the analyst said, is leading the charge and OEMs including Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) and many others are chasing this $5 trillion market opportunity over the next decade.

"This Hertz deal is a 'major feather in the cap' or Tesla and speaks to where demand is heading in the EV transformation hitting the auto sector globally," Ives said.

Tesla's long-awaited Giga factory hubs in Austin and Berlin are set to come online over the coming months and should expand Tesla's capacity to roughly 2 million units annually over the next 18 months, the analyst said.

The scale and scope of Giga Austin will enable Tesla to further expand margins markedly over time and will alleviate the supply bottleneck, he added.

Tesla Price Action: At last check Monday morning, Tesla shares were up 5.72% to $961.71.

Related Link: Is Tesla Late To Low-End China EV Party? As XPeng, Volkswagen Now Selling A $25,000 Car In China

Photo: Courtesy Tesla Inc.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Why Tesla Is Potentially Disruptive For Legacy Players (A $15,000 EV Is One Of The Reasons)

Why Tesla Is Potentially Disruptive For Legacy Players (A $15,000 EV Is One Of The Reasons)

Tesla, Inc. read more
Ford Analyst Says 'Significant Turnaround' Is Underway At The Detroit Automaker, Upgrades Stock

Ford Analyst Says 'Significant Turnaround' Is Underway At The Detroit Automaker, Upgrades Stock

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is among the legacy automakers transitioning to the industry's shift to green energy vehicles. Impressed with Ford's execution so far, an analyst at Credit Suisse upgraded shares of the company. read more
Climbing Used Car Prices Indicate 'Deflationary Technologies' Could Be Adopted Quicker Than Expected, Says Ark Analyst

Climbing Used Car Prices Indicate 'Deflationary Technologies' Could Be Adopted Quicker Than Expected, Says Ark Analyst

Ark Invest analyst Sam Korus said on Monday that all-time high prices of used cars could push consumers toward adopting new technologies more quickly than expected. read more
3 Key Updates Wedbush Is Expecting From Tesla's Annual Shareholders Meeting Today

3 Key Updates Wedbush Is Expecting From Tesla's Annual Shareholders Meeting Today

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) annual shareholder meeting scheduled to be held at the Gigafactory Texas in Austin is taking place on Thursday and as per Wedbush Securities, the Elon Musk-led company will set the groundwork for the electric automaker& read more