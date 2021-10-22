Analysts Bump Up Tractor Supply's Price Target After Q3 Results
- Several analysts raised the price target on Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) following its Q3 results.
- Citi analyst Steven Zaccone raised the price target to $220 from $185 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.
- Zaccone said the company reported a "significant" Q3 same-store sales and earnings beat based on strong business momentum and strategic growth initiatives reaping benefits.
- Credit Suisse analyst Lavesh Hemnani maintained Tractor Supply with a Neutral and raised the price target from $190 to $215, suggesting a 2% upside.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained Tractor Supply with an Equal-Weight and increased the price target from $200 to $215.
- Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba lifted the price target on Tractor Supply from $200 to $215.
- The company reported "yet another beat and raise," and it is becoming increasingly clear that many pandemic-driven consumer behavior changes, including working from home and increased pet spending may be far more permanent than initially anticipated, Chukumba notes.
- DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker raised the price target on Tractor Supply to $216 from $190. The company reported "another extraordinary quarter," delivering a message that the broader consumer trends that have enabled it to add 45% in sales since the pandemic began are sustainable.
- Baker added that Tractor Supply positives include "rural revitalization," pet ownership, and homesteading, with the company also navigating supply chain issues "well."
- Baird analyst Peter Benedict hiked the price target to $230 from $210, keeping an Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst said the business continues to benefit from favorable macro trends, improved brand awareness, and deeper engagement across customer cohorts.
- Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith raised the price target to $250 from $219 and reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares following the "strong" Q3 results.
- Keith notes that the Q4 guidance for up 8%-10% comp looks solid, and survey work suggests this is probably still conservative.
- Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained Tractor Supply with a Strong Buy and increased the price target from $215 to $245, implying a 16% upside.
- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Tractor Supply with an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $215 to $230, suggesting a 9% upside.
- Price Action: TSCO shares are trading higher by 0.04% at $210.5 on the last check Friday.
