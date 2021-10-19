fbpx

Williams Blair Turns Bullish On This Footwear Company

byShivani Kumaresan
October 19, 2021 3:36 pm
Williams Blair Turns Bullish On This Footwear Company
  • Williams Blair analyst Sam Poser upgraded Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKXto Buy from Hold with a price target of $51 (implying 17% upside) up from $49.
  • Given its "supply chain prowess," Skechers has been overcoming and will continue to overcome supply chain constraints "better than almost every company in the footwear space," Poser notes.
  • While his checks indicate that orders are late, Skechers continues delivering orders in "a more timely and more complete manner than other footwear companies," he adds.
  • Price Action: SKX shares are trading lower by 0.64% at $43.41 on the last check Tuesday.

