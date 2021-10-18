fbpx

RBC Capital Upgrades Beacon Roofing To Outperform On Valuation

byAkanksha
October 18, 2021 2:15 pm
RBC Capital Upgrades Beacon Roofing To Outperform On Valuation
  • RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECNto Outperform from Sector Perform with an unchanged price target of $63.
  • Dahl states that the stock now trades at 9.1-times his 2022 EBITDA of $598, which has gone up 3% from his prior estimate, adding that this multiple is 1-3 times below its recent highs and in line with its long-term average in spite of the company's improvements to margins and the balance sheet. 
  • Dahl adds that these warrant a higher multiple, as the management also ramps up its efforts around improving bottom quintile branches and increases focus on the OTC network.
  • Price Action: BECN shares are trading higher by 1.48% at $53.38 on the last check Monday.

