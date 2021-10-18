fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.01
366.94
+ 0.54%
BTC/USD
+ 549.17
62077.50
+ 0.89%
DIA
-0.03
352.88
-0.01%
SPY
+ 1.02
444.85
+ 0.23%
TLT
+ 0.41
144.62
+ 0.28%
GLD
-0.09
165.42
-0.05%

Adecoagro Shares Spike After Morgan Stanley Upgrade

byShivani Kumaresan
October 18, 2021 10:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Adecoagro Shares Spike After Morgan Stanley Upgrade
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Javier Martinez de Olcoz Cerdan upgraded Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $12, up from $9, suggesting a 20% upside.
  • Given weather impacts on Brazilian supply, higher incentives for ethanol production and cane and beets losing acreage to more profitable crops, the analyst is "more bullish on sugar."
  • Javier expects prices to continue to rally.
  • Price Action: AGRO shares are trading higher by 11.8% at $9.965 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Are Brazilian Sugar Expectations Too High?

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Upgrading Latin American Sugar Producer Adecoagro

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Reiterates On Adecoagro SA On Model Update

KapStone Paper Hits 52-Week High - Analyst Blog