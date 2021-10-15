fbpx

DA Davidson Bullish On This Bitcoin Company, Sees Huge Upside

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 15, 2021 7:18 am
DA Davidson Bullish On This Bitcoin Company, Sees Huge Upside
  • DA Davidson analyst Christopher Brendler initiated coverage of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) with a Buy rating and $42 price target, implying a 60.8% upside, as part of a broader research note on crypto mining. 
  • The analyst cites the company's most significant mining operation in the U.S., providing them with scale, along with its "cheap" power and experienced management team.
  • Riot Blockchain focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. 
  • Riot Blockchain's bitcoin production in September climbed ~346% year-on-year.
  • Riot Blockchain mined 2457 BTC as of September-end 2021, up ~236% Y/Y.
  • Price Action: RIOT shares traded higher by 4.52% at $27.30 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

