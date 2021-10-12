fbpx

QQQ
-1.68
360.07
-0.47%
BTC/USD
-3271.35
54200.00
-5.69%
DIA
-1.64
346.62
-0.48%
SPY
-1.71
436.40
-0.39%
TLT
+ 2.38
139.14
+ 1.68%
GLD
+ 0.76
163.16
+ 0.46%

Trex Stock Slips After Downgrade From Baird

byAkanksha
October 12, 2021 2:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Trex Stock Slips After Downgrade From Baird
  • Baird analyst Timothy Wojs downgraded Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to Neutral from Outperform and lowered the price target to $108 (implying an upside of 14.7%) from $116. 
  • Decking channel checks suggest sell-through demand will be slower in Q3 and Q4, driven by a combination of material and labor constraints, tougher compares, inflation and seasonality, Wojs notes. 
  • The analyst remains bullish on "long-term industry secular drivers" and expects sell-in to exceed sell-through in the second half of the year as channel inventories are replenished. However, he says that slower end-use sales could create a "sentiment overhang, limiting near-term stock upside."
  • Price Action: TREX shares are trading lower by 8.50% at $94.28 on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why BofA Is Downgrading Azek Ahead Of Q4 Report

Why BofA Is Downgrading Azek Ahead Of Q4 Report

Despite strong housing tailwinds, Azek Company Inc’s (NYSE: AZEK) may be negatively impacted by hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to BofA Securities. read more

UPDATE: DA Davidson Downgrades Trex Co To Neutral, Raises Target To $104 'Given the run in shares of Trex in recent months, insufficient upside to our price target, and what we view as a relatively elevated near-term risk profile'

Hearing William Blair Says Home Depot Has Elected To Remain With Fiberon For Low-Cost Decking And Not Trex; Unconfirmed

A Pair Trade In Building Materials From B. Riley FBR: Buy Trex, Neutral On BMC