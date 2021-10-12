fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
358.39
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-201.36
57269.99
-0.35%
DIA
+ 0.02
344.96
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.01
434.68
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
141.52
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
163.93
-0.01%

Atlantic Equities Sees Substantial Growth Prospects In Square, Upgrades To Overweight

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 12, 2021 7:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Atlantic Equities Sees Substantial Growth Prospects In Square, Upgrades To Overweight
  • Atlantic Equities analyst Kunaal Malde upgraded Square Inc (NYSE:SQto Overweight from Neutral with a $300 price target, implying a 29.11% upside. 
  • The company's growth prospects "remain substantial" as it continues disrupting consumer and business banking through "strong execution against a digital-first strategy," Malde notes.
  • Square's Cash App is a leading brand with network effects, innovates quickly, and has "multiple monetization levers ahead," Malde says. 
  • Further, Malde says the Afterpay acquisition adds incremental growth opportunities for Square in buy now pay later and commerce. 
  • Malde recommends taking advantage of the recent pullback in the stock.
  • Price Action: SQ shares traded higher by 1.70% at $236.29 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why This Fund Manager Says Amazon, Square Are Top Stocks To Buy Right Now

Why This Fund Manager Says Amazon, Square Are Top Stocks To Buy Right Now

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) are two of the best stocks to buy right now, Laffer Tengler Investments' Nancy Tengler said Friday on CNBC's "The E read more
Square Lands 2 Upgrades Following Afterpay Buyout

Square Lands 2 Upgrades Following Afterpay Buyout

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares traded lower on Tuesday, pulling back just a bit following a 12% surge in Monday's session. The Analysts: Raymond James analyst John Davis upgraded Square from Underperform to Market Perform. read more
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Square, Take-Two Interactive Software Or Airbnb?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Square, Take-Two Interactive Software Or Airbnb?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. read more

Deutsche Bank On Square Following Afterpay Deal: 'we believe the integration of Afterpay will help further connect the Seller, Cash App ecosystems increasing velocity of payment flows with higher engagement...'