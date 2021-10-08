fbpx

Charter Communications Shares Slide On Rating Downgrade

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 8, 2021 11:07 am
Charter Communications Shares Slide On Rating Downgrade
  • Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall downgraded Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTRto Underweight from Overweight with a price target of $665, down from $848, implying a 6% downside. 
  • Cahall is now taking a more bearish stance on the Cable sector's outlook and thinks the sector faces more competition for broadband subscribers industry-wide as penetration is now high. Additionally, Telco's fiber builds will result in more passings and more competition for market share.
  • The analyst now thinks residential broadband growth will slow and that free cash flow estimates need to decrease.
  • Price Action: CHTR shares traded lower by 4.49% at $708.62 on the last check Friday.

